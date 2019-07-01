UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bodies Of Drowned Migrant Man, Daughter Back In El Salvador

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 11:53 AM

Bodies of drowned migrant man, daughter back in El Salvador

The bodies of a man and his young daughter who drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico to the United States were returned on Sunday to their native El Salvador

San Salvador, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jun, 2019 ):The bodies of a man and his young daughter who drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico to the United States were returned on Sunday to their native El Salvador.

A shocking photo of the lifeless bodies of Oscar Alberto Martinez, who was 25, and his 23-month-old daughter Valeria lying face down in the river fueled concern and outrage around the world, with some people blaming the US crackdown on border crossings for their deaths.

Hearses accompanied by a long caravan brought the two corpses to the town of La Hachadura, near the border with Guatemala.

Mario Duran, the Salvadoran minister of government, was on hand to receive the remains.

The two victims are to be transferred to a cemetery in southern San Salvador, to be buried after a day-long vigil.

The two asylum-seekers drowned on June 23 while trying to cross the Rio Grande into Texas, near the city of Brownsville, as the child's mother, Tania Vanessa Avalos, watched helplessly from the river bank.

Related Topics

World Bank Rio Grande Young San Salvador Guatemala Man Brownsville El Salvador United States Mexico June Border Sunday Oscar From Government

Recent Stories

This is how Pakistan can still qualify for the sem ..

8 minutes ago

Durant opts for Nets as NBA free agent frenzy begi ..

12 minutes ago

EU requires new electric cars to emit noise to ens ..

12 minutes ago

S. Korea's exports down 13.5 pct in June amid U.S. ..

12 minutes ago

New Zealand bans single-use plastic bags

26 minutes ago

Mahira Khan is pleased to be a part of national yo ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.