Bodies of Foreign Reporters, Soldier Found in Burkina Faso Hours After Kidnapping - Source

Bodies of four missing people, including three foreign journalists and a soldier, have been found several hours after they were kidnapped by unknown armed people in eastern Burkina Faso, an informed source told Sputnik on Tuesday

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021)

"Four bodies of missing people attacked by armed men were found in eastern Burkina Faso. It was confirmed that they belonged to three journalists, including two Spanish and one Irish, as well as to a Burkinese soldier," the source said.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that three people were injured and four others, including two Spanish journalists and an Irish reporter, were missing after an armed ambush on an anti-poaching patrol in Burkina Faso.

Following the developments, the Spanish prime minister confirmed that the country's two journalists had been killed.

Later, a representative of Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs told Sputnik that it is currently investigating the details of the disappearance of an Irish reporter.