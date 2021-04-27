UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bodies Of Foreign Reporters, Soldier Found In Burkina Faso Hours After Kidnapping - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 08:46 PM

Bodies of Foreign Reporters, Soldier Found in Burkina Faso Hours After Kidnapping - Source

Bodies of four missing people, including three foreign journalists and a soldier, have been found several hours after they were kidnapped by unknown armed people in eastern Burkina Faso, an informed source told Sputnik on Tuesday

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Bodies of four missing people, including three foreign journalists and a soldier, have been found several hours after they were kidnapped by unknown armed people in eastern Burkina Faso, an informed source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Four bodies of missing people attacked by armed men were found in eastern Burkina Faso. It was confirmed that they belonged to three journalists, including two Spanish and one Irish, as well as to a Burkinese soldier," the source said.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that three people were injured and four others, including two Spanish journalists and an Irish reporter, were missing after an armed ambush on an anti-poaching patrol in Burkina Faso.

Following the developments, the Spanish prime minister confirmed that the country's two journalists had been killed.

Later, a representative of Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs told Sputnik that it is currently investigating the details of the disappearance of an Irish reporter.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Ireland Burkina Faso

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima thanks Ministerial Development Coun ..

36 minutes ago

Govt cancels all exams till June 15 amid rising Co ..

29 minutes ago

Punjab Agri dept launches 'Kisan Card'

29 minutes ago

Museum CEO Says South Africa's 'Freedom Was Not Fr ..

29 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks report on alleged posse ..

29 minutes ago

WAPDA inks plan to arrange funds for construction ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.