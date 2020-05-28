Bodies of last two missing French snowmobilers found in Canada

Police said Thursday they have found two bodies believed to be the last French snowmobilers still missing after their tour group crashed through ice on a Canadian lake in January

One was located near the site of the accident in northern Quebec on Wednesday, five days after the other was discovered further afield on the banks of a river feeding the lake.

"They're likely our missing snowmobilers since the two bodies were wearing snowmobile outfits," Hugues Beaulieu, spokesman for Quebec's provincial police, told AFP.

The forensic pathologist will have to confirm their identities "in the next few days," he said.

Six snowmobilers fell into the icy waters of Lac Saint-Jean, near the mouth of the Grande Decharge River.

Authorities said they had been in an area that is off limits to snowmobiles because of thin ice.

They launched a massive search of the area in January, but called it off weeks later due to extreme winter weather after recovering only three out of five bodies.

Their guide, a 42-year-old Canadian, died in hospital after trying in vain to rescue the team.

A group of boaters found a body floating on water "approximately three kilometers from the accident" on Friday and then discovered the second ashore "more than 12 kilometers away," said Beaulieu.

"We expected that with waters warming (after the spring thaw), it would be citizens who were going to come across the remains by chance," he said.