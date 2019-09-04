(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Bodies of both pilots of the Russian Defense Ministry's crashed Su-25UB aircraft have not been found yet and are most likely to be in the cabin, a representative of regional emergency services told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that the strike aircraft had crashed in Stavropol region in Russia's south during a training flight. The aircraft crashed in a deserted location. It exploded upon hitting the ground and was destroyed completely.

"As of 6 a.m. of Wednesday [03:00 GMT] the fate of Su-25 crew remains unknown," the representative of the regional emergency services said.

Both pilots have most likely died, and their bodies are most likely to remain in the cabin, the representative said.

He specified that the aircraft was "half-buried" in the ground. Works on extracting it will start as soon as a special commission arrives.

According to updated data, the aircraft crashed 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) south of Chernolesskoye settlement. As many as 44 people and 14 units of equipment are working on the site of the crash.