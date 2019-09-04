UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bodies Of Pilots Of Russia's Crashed Su-25 Aircraft May Be In Cabin - Emergency Services

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 10:40 AM

Bodies of Pilots of Russia's Crashed Su-25 Aircraft May Be in Cabin - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Bodies of both pilots of the Russian Defense Ministry's crashed Su-25UB aircraft have not been found yet and are most likely to be in the cabin, a representative of regional emergency services told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that the strike aircraft had crashed in Stavropol region in Russia's south during a training flight. The aircraft crashed in a deserted location. It exploded upon hitting the ground and was destroyed completely.

"As of 6 a.m. of Wednesday [03:00 GMT] the fate of Su-25 crew remains unknown," the representative of the regional emergency services said.

Both pilots have most likely died, and their bodies are most likely to remain in the cabin, the representative said.

He specified that the aircraft was "half-buried" in the ground. Works on extracting it will start as soon as a special commission arrives.

According to updated data, the aircraft crashed 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) south of Chernolesskoye settlement. As many as 44 people and 14 units of equipment are working on the site of the crash.

Related Topics

Russia Died Stavropol SITE

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

20 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 4 September 2019

30 minutes ago

Drone launched by Iranian-backed Houthi militia to ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Liberian FM

11 hours ago

Russia to Provide Evidence to UN Probe on Idlib At ..

11 hours ago

UAE athletes shine in finals of Abu Dhabi Showdown ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.