UrduPoint.com

Bodies Of Russian Sailors Killed In Boat Fire Near South Korea Brought Home

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Bodies of Russian Sailors Killed in Boat Fire Near South Korea Brought Home

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Bodies of four sailors, who died aboard a Russian fishing boat that caught fire off South Korean shores in April, were delivered home, a Russian Investigative Committee official told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"I confirm the fact (of the bodies' transportation)," the official said.

On April 21, Russian fishing boat Kaltan caught fire off South Korea's southeastern coastal city of Ulsan. Twenty-one out of 25 crew members were evacuated from the ship, all of them are Russian citizens. The vessel was towed to the port of Ulsan, and, after that, rescuers were able to find the bodies of the four missing sailors inside the ship.

On May 3, the rescued crew members of the boat were brought to the Russian city of Vladivostok aboard a South Korean ferry.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Died Vladivostok Ulsan South Korea North Korea April May All From

Recent Stories

Standard Chartered to launch Digital Asset Custody ..

Standard Chartered to launch Digital Asset Custody Services in UAE

38 minutes ago
 PTI challenges Imran Khan’s arrest in Al-Qadir T ..

PTI challenges Imran Khan’s arrest in Al-Qadir Turst case before SC

1 hour ago
 PTI Secy General Asad Umar arrested

PTI Secy General Asad Umar arrested

2 hours ago
 ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar S ..

ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema

3 hours ago
 UAE Climate Tech forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi with ..

UAE Climate Tech forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi with 1,000 technology and climate ..

3 hours ago
 ADNIC reports first quarter 2023 net profit of AED ..

ADNIC reports first quarter 2023 net profit of AED99.7 million

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.