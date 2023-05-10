Bodies of Russian Sailors Killed in Boat Fire Near South Korea Brought Home

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Bodies of four sailors, who died aboard a Russian fishing boat that caught fire off South Korean shores in April, were delivered home, a Russian Investigative Committee official told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"I confirm the fact (of the bodies' transportation)," the official said.

On April 21, Russian fishing boat Kaltan caught fire off South Korea's southeastern coastal city of Ulsan. Twenty-one out of 25 crew members were evacuated from the ship, all of them are Russian citizens. The vessel was towed to the port of Ulsan, and, after that, rescuers were able to find the bodies of the four missing sailors inside the ship.

On May 3, the rescued crew members of the boat were brought to the Russian city of Vladivostok aboard a South Korean ferry.