Bodies Of Those Killed In Copter Crash In Russia's Far East Raised From Water - Governor

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 08:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The bodies of all people killed in the Mi-8 helicopter crash in Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Territory have been raised from the bottom of the Kuril Lake, Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said on Telegram.

"Today, thanks to the coordinated work of the Defense and Emergencies ministries, and the Kronotsky Nature Reserve, the bodies of all those killed in helicopter crash in the Kuril Lake were raised," Solodov said.

The Mi-8 helicopter with tourists on board fell into the Kuril Lake in the south of Kamchatka on August 12. On board were three crew members and 13 passengers, including one child. Eight people survived, two of them are in intensive care, four were not injured.

