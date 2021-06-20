UrduPoint.com
Bodies Of Three Men Found Suspended From Highway Bridge In Central Mexico - Reports

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 05:30 AM

Bodies of Three Men Found Suspended From Highway Bridge in Central Mexico - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) The bodies of three men were found hanging from a bridge in the municipality of Fresnillo, in Mexico's north-central state of Zacatecas, local media report.

The bodies were discovered on Saturday afternoon on Highway 49, which connects the city of Fresnillo with the community of Rancho Grande, La Prensa de Coahuila said.

According to La Razon, the victims are three men; their bodies showed signs of torture.

On Friday, the suspended body of another man was found in the same place, according to La Prensa de Coahuila.

The involvement of cartels in these two incidents in under investigation.

More Stories From World

