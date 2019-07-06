UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bodies Of Victims Of Fire On Deep-Water Submersible Delivered To St. Petersburg Cemetery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 03:19 PM

Bodies of Victims of Fire on Deep-Water Submersible Delivered to St. Petersburg Cemetery

Cars carrying the bodies of high-ranking officers who died in a fire on board a deep-water research submarine on July 1 have arrived at a cemetery in St. Petersburg, where a memorial service and funeral will be held, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) cars carrying the bodies of high-ranking officers who died in a fire on board a deep-water research submarine on July 1 have arrived at a cemetery in St. Petersburg, where a memorial service and funeral will be held, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The submariners will be buried at the Serafimovskoye Cemetery near a memorial for sailors who died in the 2000 Kursk submarine tragedy.

Earlier this week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a fire broke out on Monday on the research submarine designed to conduct studies in the interests of the Russian Navy.

Fourteen submariners died as a result of poisoning with combustion gas. An investigation into the accident has been launched.

Related Topics

Accident Fire Russia Died Kursk St. Petersburg July Gas

Recent Stories

In Sindh, sacrificial animals can only be bought b ..

3 minutes ago

Libya's Mufti wants Muslims to boycott Hajj, Umrah

10 minutes ago

Rana Sanaullah being given toxic medicines in jail ..

13 minutes ago

Another accomplice of Czech model Teresa surfaces

30 minutes ago

Iqra Aziz opens up about cyber bullying and mental ..

2 minutes ago

Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber at odds in spat ove ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.