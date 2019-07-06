Bodies of Victims of Fire on Deep-Water Submersible Delivered to St. Petersburg Cemetery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) cars carrying the bodies of high-ranking officers who died in a fire on board a deep-water research submarine on July 1 have arrived at a cemetery in St. Petersburg, where a memorial service and funeral will be held, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The submariners will be buried at the Serafimovskoye Cemetery near a memorial for sailors who died in the 2000 Kursk submarine tragedy.

Earlier this week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a fire broke out on Monday on the research submarine designed to conduct studies in the interests of the Russian Navy.

Fourteen submariners died as a result of poisoning with combustion gas. An investigation into the accident has been launched.