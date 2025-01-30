Open Menu

Bodies Pulled From Washington River After Plane Collides With Helicopter

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Bodies pulled from Washington river after plane collides with helicopter

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Rescue boats and divers scoured the freezing waters of Washington's Potomac River Thursday, in an increasingly desperate search for any survivors from a passenger jet carrying 64 people that crashed after colliding midair with a military helicopter.

As dawn broke over the crash site and with US media reporting the recovery of multiple bodies, emergency vessels with powerful arc lights and inflatables with diving teams could be seen moving back and forth over a wide area of the river.

Nearly 12 hours into the rescue operation, most of which was carried out in pitch darkness, there was no word of any survivors being found.

"We're going to be out there as long as it takes," Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters.

Citing local sources, CBS news said at least 19 bodies had been recovered, while NBC reported 30.

US Figure Skating said several athletes, coaches and officials were aboard the flight, while officials in Moscow confirmed married Russian couple Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov -- who won the 1994 world pairs title -- were on the jet.

The Bombardier plane operated by an American Airlines subsidiary, with 60 passengers and four crew on board, was approaching Reagan National Airport at around 9:00 pm (0200 GMT) after flying from Wichita, Kansas, when the collision happened.

US Army officials said the helicopter involved was a Black Hawk carrying three soldiers on a "training flight."

Both aircraft crashed into the river.

Dramatic audio from air traffic controllers showed them repeatedly asking the helicopter if it had the passenger jet "in sight," and then just before the crash telling it to "pass behind" the plane.

"I just saw a fireball and it was gone," one air traffic controller was heard telling another after communication with the helicopter was cut.

Witness Ari Schulman was driving home when he saw what he described as "a stream of sparks" overhead.

"Initially I saw the plane and it looked fine, normal. It was right about to head over land," he told CNN.

"Three seconds later, and at that point it was banked all the way to the right... I could see the underside of it, it was lit up a very bright yellow, and there was a stream of sparks underneath it," Schulman added.

"It looked like a Roman candle."

