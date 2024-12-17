Bodies Seen In Street As Major Quake Hits Vanuatu
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A powerful earthquake hit the Pacific island of Vanuatu on Tuesday, severely damaging buildings in the capital Port Vila including one housing foreign embassies, with a witness telling AFP of bodies lying in the street.
The 7.3-magnitude quake struck at a depth of 57 kilometres (35 miles), some 30 kilometres off the coast of Efate, Vanuatu's main island, at 12:47 pm (0147 GMT), according to the US Geological Survey.
The ground floor of a building housing the US and French embassies had been crushed under higher floors, resident Michael Thompson told AFP by satellite phone after posting images of the destruction on social media.
"There's people in the buildings in town. There were bodies there when we walked past," Thompson said.
A landslide on one road had covered a bus, he said, "so there's obviously some deaths there".
The quake also collapsed at least two bridges, said Thompson, who runs a zipline business in Vanuatu, and the ground floor of a concrete building housing diplomatic missions had been flattened.
"That no longer exists. It is just completely flat. The top three floors are still holding but they have dropped," he said.
"If there was anyone in there at the time, then they're gone," he said.
Most mobile networks had been cut off, Thompson said.
"They're just cracking on with a rescue operation. The support we need from overseas is medical evacuation and skilled rescue, kind of people that can operate in earthquakes," he said.
Video footage posted by Thompson and verified by AFP showed uniformed rescuers and emergency vehicles working on a building where an external roof had collapsed onto a number of parked cars and trucks.
The streets of the city were strewn with broken glass and other debris from damaged buildings, the footage showed.
A tsunami warning was issued after the quake, with waves of up to one metre (three feet) forecast for some areas of Vanuatu, but soon lifted by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
Waves of less than 30 centimetres (one foot) above the tidal level were predicted for other Pacific island nations including Fiji, Kiribati, New Caledonia, Solomon Islands and Tuvalu.
Earthquakes are common in Vanuatu, a low-lying archipelago of 320,000 people that straddles the seismic Ring of Fire, an arc of intense tectonic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.
Vanuatu is ranked as one of the countries most susceptible to natural disasters such as earthquakes, storm damage, flooding and tsunamis, according to the annual World Risk Report.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition
AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership
We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..
Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..
UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians
China launches internet satellite group
Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with Healthy Cities Programme
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Port Vila
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024
Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing independent Palestinian State
International migrants vital force in global labour market: ILO
More Stories From World
-
DPM Ishaq Dar in Cairo to attend D-8 summit2 minutes ago
-
Bodies seen in street as major quake hits Vanuatu2 minutes ago
-
Senior Russian military official killed in Moscow blast: investigators13 minutes ago
-
Major quake crushes buildings in Vanuatu capital, bodies seen23 minutes ago
-
Bodies seen in Vanuatu capital after major earthquake: witness32 minutes ago
-
5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Makurazaki, Japan43 minutes ago
-
KSrelief continues carrying out the voluntary medical project for pediatric cardiac surgery in Nouak ..43 minutes ago
-
Bodies seen in Vanuatu capital after major quake52 minutes ago
-
Bolivia prosecutor seeks Morales arrest over 'trafficking' of minor52 minutes ago
-
US says all staff in quake-hit US embassy in Vanuatu 'safe'53 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister receives UN CTED Executive Director53 minutes ago
-
Japan to make renewables top power source by 204053 minutes ago