Bodies Seen In Vanuatu Capital After Major Quake
Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A powerful earthquake hit the Pacific island of Vanuatu on Tuesday, smashing buildings in the capital Port Vila including one housing the US and other embassies, with a witness telling AFP of bodies seen in the city.
The 7.3-magnitude quake struck at a depth of 57 kilometres (35 miles), some 30 kilometres off the coast of Efate, Vanuatu's main island, at 12:47 pm (0147 GMT), according to the US Geological Survey.
The ground floor of a building housing the US, French and other embassies had been crushed under higher floors, resident Michael Thompson told AFP by satellite phone after posting images of the destruction on social media.
"That no longer exists. It is just completely flat. The top three floors are still holding but they have dropped," Thompson said.
"If there was anyone in there at the time, then they're gone."
Thompson said the ground floor housed the US embassy. This could not be immediately confirmed.
The United States has closed the embassy until further notice, citing "considerable damage" to the mission, the US embassy in Papua New Guinea said in a message on social media.
"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this earthquake," the embassy said.
The New Zealand High Commission, housed in the same building, suffered "significant damage", a statement from Foreign Minister Winston Peters' office said.
"New Zealand is deeply concerned about the significant earthquake in Vanuatu, and the damage it has caused."
- Roof collapsed on cars -
Thompson, who runs a zipline adventure business in Vanuatu, said: "There's people in the buildings in town. There were bodies there when we walked past.
"
A landslide on one road had covered a bus, he said, "so there's obviously some deaths there".
The quake also collapsed at least two bridges, and most mobile networks were cut off, Thompson said.
"They're just cracking on with a rescue operation. The support we need from overseas is medical evacuation and skilled rescue, kind of people that can operate in earthquakes," he said.
Video footage posted by Thompson and verified by AFP showed uniformed rescuers and emergency vehicles working on a building where an external roof had collapsed onto a number of parked cars and trucks.
The streets of the city were strewn with broken glass and other debris from damaged buildings, the footage showed.
Nibhay Nand, a Sydney-based pharmacist with businesses across the South Pacific, said he had spoken to staff in Port Vila who said most of the store there had been "destroyed" and that other buildings nearby had "collapsed".
"We are waiting for everyone to get online to know how devastating and traumatic this will be," Nand told AFP.
A tsunami warning was issued after the quake, with waves of up to one metre (three feet) forecast for some areas of Vanuatu, but it was soon lifted by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
Earthquakes are common in Vanuatu, a low-lying archipelago of 320,000 people that straddles the seismic Ring of Fire, an arc of intense tectonic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.
Vanuatu is ranked as one of the countries most susceptible to natural disasters such as earthquakes, storm damage, flooding and tsunamis, according to the annual World Risk Report.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition
AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership
We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..
Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..
UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians
China launches internet satellite group
Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with Healthy Cities Programme
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Port Vila
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024
Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing independent Palestinian State
International migrants vital force in global labour market: ILO
More Stories From World
-
Bodies seen in Vanuatu capital after major quake7 minutes ago
-
Bolivia prosecutor seeks Morales arrest over 'trafficking' of minor8 minutes ago
-
US says all staff in quake-hit US embassy in Vanuatu 'safe'8 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister receives UN CTED Executive Director8 minutes ago
-
Japan to make renewables top power source by 20408 minutes ago
-
Trump, White House spar over northeast US mystery drones28 minutes ago
-
Major quake crushes buildings in Vanuatu capital, bodies seen58 minutes ago
-
Rain aids India as they strive to avoid follow-on against Australia1 hour ago
-
Trump, White House spar over northeast US mystery drones1 hour ago
-
Senior Russian military official killed in Moscow blast: investigators1 hour ago
-
International migrants 'vital force' in global labour market: UN agency1 hour ago
-
New Zealand crush England to send Southee out on a high1 hour ago