Bodo/Glimt Secure 2-1 Win Over Besiktas In Europa League
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Bodo/Glimt sealed a 2-1 win over Besiktas in UEFA Europa League matchday six on Thursday.
Gedson Fernandes gave Besiktas the lead in the 21st minute, but Bodo/Glimt's Philip Zinckernagel equalized in the 37th minute at Aspmyra Stadion.
The Norwegian side then took the lead in the 43rd minute when Odin Bjørtuft scored with a well-placed volley.
The game ended 2-1.
Bodo/Glimt are in 13th spot with 10 points and Besiktas are 28th with six points.
- Thursday’s results:
Viktoria Plzen vs. Manchester United: 1-2
Ludogorets vs.
AZ Alkmaar: 2-2
Malmo vs. Galatasaray: 2-2
Olympiakos vs. Twente: 0-0
PAOK Salonika vs. Ferencvaros: 5-0
Roma vs. Braga: 3-0
TSG Hoffenheim vs. FCSB: 0-0
Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Nice: 2-1
Ajax vs. Lazio: 1-3
Bodo/Glimt vs. Besiktas: 2-1
FC Porto vs. FC Midtjylland: 2-0
IF Elfsborg vs. Qarabag FK: 1-0
Olympique Lyon vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: 3-2
Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Rigas Futbola Skola: 2-1
Rangers vs. Tottenham Hotspur: 1-1
Real Sociedad vs. Dynamo Kiev: 3-0
Slavia Prague vs. Anderlecht: 1-2
