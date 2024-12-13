Bodo/Glimt secure 2-1 win over Besiktas in Europa League

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Bodo/Glimt sealed a 2-1 win over Besiktas in UEFA Europa League matchday six on Thursday.

Gedson Fernandes gave Besiktas the lead in the 21st minute, but Bodo/Glimt's Philip Zinckernagel equalized in the 37th minute at Aspmyra Stadion.

The Norwegian side then took the lead in the 43rd minute when Odin Bjørtuft scored with a well-placed volley.

The game ended 2-1.

Bodo/Glimt are in 13th spot with 10 points and Besiktas are 28th with six points.

- Thursday’s results:

Viktoria Plzen vs. Manchester United: 1-2

Ludogorets vs.

AZ Alkmaar: 2-2

Malmo vs. Galatasaray: 2-2

Olympiakos vs. Twente: 0-0

PAOK Salonika vs. Ferencvaros: 5-0

Roma vs. Braga: 3-0

TSG Hoffenheim vs. FCSB: 0-0

Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Nice: 2-1

Ajax vs. Lazio: 1-3

Bodo/Glimt vs. Besiktas: 2-1

FC Porto vs. FC Midtjylland: 2-0

IF Elfsborg vs. Qarabag FK: 1-0

Olympique Lyon vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: 3-2

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Rigas Futbola Skola: 2-1

Rangers vs. Tottenham Hotspur: 1-1

Real Sociedad vs. Dynamo Kiev: 3-0

Slavia Prague vs. Anderlecht: 1-2