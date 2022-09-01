Bodskov Says Will Discuss Expanding US-Denmark Defense Ties With Austin on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov announced that he will be meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Defense Department on Thursday to discuss expanding military cooperation between Denmark and the United States.

"Tomorrow, I meet with Lloyd Austin," Bodskov told a meeting at the Atlantic Council on Wednesday. "We need to stand shoulder to shoulder.

We are taking our cooperation to a new level now."

Bodskov pointed out that Denmark was willing to play an expanded security role in regions ranging from the Arctic North to the Balkans.

"Now we can develop a 'High North' policy. What the Nordic countries are looking to is a stronger voice in the alliance," he said.

Europe must take a greater share of responsibility for maintaining security also in the Mediterranean region and in the Balkans, Bodskov added.