Body Found After Gas Blast In Apartment Block In Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region- Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 26 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:00 AM

Body Found After Gas Blast in Apartment Block in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region- Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The body of a child was found under the debris of a residential building in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, where a gas explosion occurred and several apartments partially collapsed, the Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

"The body of a child was found at 02:25 a.m. [local time]," the ministry said.

An emergency service spokesman told Sputnik that a gas explosion had occurred in a three-story residential building in the regional village of Margusha on Monday evening. There was a partial collapse of four apartments on the second and third floors, a fire broke out, which was put out early on Tuesday. The Emergencies Ministry reported that seven people had been injured - four adults and three children. The condition of one more child remained unknown.

