MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The second body found in the home of the suspected shooter in the central German city of Hanau belongs to his mother, the interior minister in the state of Hesse said in parliament on Thursday.

Peter Beuth told the regional Hessian legislature that the 72-year-old woman was fatally shot, according to the Hessenschau television program.

The 43-year-old man is believed to have opened fire inside and near two shisha bars in Hanau on Wednesday night, lethally wounding nine people. Federal prosecutors have taken over the investigation and are treating the attacks as terrorism.