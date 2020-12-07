UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Body Found In Search For Missing India Fighter Pilot

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 10:14 PM

Body found in search for missing India fighter pilot

A body has been found in the search for an Indian fighter pilot whose jet crashed into the Arabian Sea during a training exercise some 10 days ago, the air force said Monday

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :A body has been found in the search for an Indian fighter pilot whose jet crashed into the Arabian Sea during a training exercise some 10 days ago, the air force said Monday.

The Russian MiG-29K jet hit the water off the coast of western Goa state on November 26. One of the two officers on board was rescued.

The military launched a massive air and sea search for the missing officer, deploying helicopter teams and diving units.

"Mortal remains of a human body have been recovered in the vicinity of the wreckage site," the air force said in a statement, adding that all parts of the jet had been spotted using sonar and underwater cameras.

"The samples are being sent for DNA testing for confirmation of identity.

" The body, which was found at a depth of some 70 metres (230 feet), is believed to be that of the missing pilot, The Times of India reported.

The accident happened just days after India conducted joint military exercises with the United States, Japan and Australia.

The military has sought to modernise its ageing fighter jet force, particularly in recent years amid tensions with nuclear-armed neighbours China and Pakistan.

Numerous crashes in the past few decades led to some of the planes being dubbed "flying coffins" because of their poor safety record.

The first eight of 36 Rafale fighter jets bought from France arrived in India earlier this year.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Accident Australia Poor Water Russia China France Japan United States SITE November All From

Recent Stories

Bringing innovations,using modern technology is in ..

2 minutes ago

Euro Drops to 89 Rubles First Time Since September ..

2 minutes ago

Group weddings have proven their success: Hamdan b ..

31 minutes ago

Man allegedly throttled elder brother to death

11 minutes ago

Effective implementation of SOPs vital to overcome ..

11 minutes ago

UN chief underscores aviation industry's 'critical ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.