Body Found Inside Vehicle Linked to California Mass Shooting - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) A Swat team has breached a white van linked to the mass shooting in California and found a body inside, ABC news reports.

Earlier on Sunday, US media reported that two vehicles of the US special services had surrounded a white van, which possibly contained the suspect in the Monterey Park shooting that left 10 people killed and 10 others injured.

According to ABC, a body could be seen on the driver's seat of the van involved in the police standoff that lasted for over two hours on Sunday.

According to US media reports, the man involved in the standoff may have shot himself.