UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Body Of 16-Year-Old Sudanese Found Drowned After France-UK Smuggling Attempt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:31 PM

Body of 16-Year-Old Sudanese Found Drowned After France-UK Smuggling Attempt

The body of a young Sudanese man was found on the shores of France in what appears to be a drowning that occurred as he attempted to reach the United Kingdom, officials said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The body of a young Sudanese man was found on the shores of France in what appears to be a drowning that occurred as he attempted to reach the United Kingdom, officials said on Wednesday.

"Immense sadness: 16-year-old Sudanese migrant who disappeared at sea last night has been found dead on Sangatte beach this morning," France's Citizenship Minister Marlene Schiappa tweeted on Wednesday.

Schiappa went on to blame smugglers who take advantage of people's distress. UK Home Secretary Priti Patel seconded Schiappa's words, saying that the tragic loss of young life is a reminder of the "abhorrent criminal gangs and people smugglers who exploit vulnerable people.

"

Prominent rights group Amnesty International called on both sides to share asylum responsibilities and focus on relieving the plight of the asylum-seekers in question.

"We continue... to demand that the Governments on both sides of these waters share their asylum responsibilities and implore them in doing so to focus on relieving the desperate plight of people in need of support, safety and, in many cases, reunion with their family," Steve Valdes-Symonds, Amnesty International UK's Refugee and Migrants Rights Director, said in the statement.

France's northwestern shores to the English channel have been a flashpoint in Europe's migrant crisis since its onset in 2015.

Related Topics

Dead Europe France Amnesty International Young Man United Kingdom Citizenship Criminals 2015 Family Refugee Share Sad

Recent Stories

EU May Help Belarus Become Energetically Independe ..

4 minutes ago

EU Concerned About Tensions in Eastern Mediterrane ..

4 minutes ago

Michel Says EU, Russia Should Support All Positive ..

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court seeks report on petrol pumps establi ..

4 minutes ago

Razak reiterates for trade, investment relations b ..

8 minutes ago

Protection of police form COVID-19 top priority: I ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.