Body of 16-Year-Old Sudanese Found Drowned After France-UK Smuggling Attempt

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The body of a young Sudanese man was found on the shores of France in what appears to be a drowning that occurred as he attempted to reach the United Kingdom, officials said on Wednesday.

"Immense sadness: 16-year-old Sudanese migrant who disappeared at sea last night has been found dead on Sangatte beach this morning," France's Citizenship Minister Marlene Schiappa tweeted on Wednesday.

Schiappa went on to blame smugglers who take advantage of people's distress. UK Home Secretary Priti Patel seconded Schiappa's words, saying that the tragic loss of young life is a reminder of the "abhorrent criminal gangs and people smugglers who exploit vulnerable people.

Prominent rights group Amnesty International called on both sides to share asylum responsibilities and focus on relieving the plight of the asylum-seekers in question.

"We continue... to demand that the Governments on both sides of these waters share their asylum responsibilities and implore them in doing so to focus on relieving the desperate plight of people in need of support, safety and, in many cases, reunion with their family," Steve Valdes-Symonds, Amnesty International UK's Refugee and Migrants Rights Director, said in the statement.

France's northwestern shores to the English channel have been a flashpoint in Europe's migrant crisis since its onset in 2015.