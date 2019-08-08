Body of Briton found dead in Greece to undergo autopsy in Athens

(@FahadShabbir)

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The body of a British scientist found dead in a ravine on the Greek island of Ikaria is to be transferred Thursday to Athens for an autopsy, police said.

Police performed an initial autopsy at the site where the body of Nicosia-based astrophysicist Natalie Christopher was found on Wednesday, a police spokesman told AFP.

"Her remains will be transferred during the day Thursday to Athens for an autopsy" by a forensic pathologist, he added.

Relatives are currently on Ikaria, the police spokesman said.

According to Greek and Cypriot media, Christopher, 35, and her partner had arrived on the Aegean island on Saturday and were due to leave on Monday. She left their hotel for a jog on Monday morning but never returned, her partner told police.

Local authorities, volunteers and a police team from Athens searched for two days before a firefighter spotted the body lying in the ravine, crushed by a rock around 1.5 kilometres (a mile) from the couple's hotel.

Greek media reports said traces of blood had been found in their hotel room.