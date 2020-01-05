TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) The body of the slain Iranian Revolutionary Guards Quds Force commander, Qasem Soleimani, was transferred to Iran for the farewell ceremony and burial, media reported on Sunday.

The plane with Soleimani's body on board landed in the western city of Ahvaz, according to the ISNA news agency.

The ceremony will be held in Ahvaz on Sunday, then in Mahshad, and on Monday people in Tehran will be able to pay last respects to Soleimani. He will be buried in his native province of Kerman on Tuesday, the media outlet said.

In Lebanon, Hezbollah leadership mourned Soleimani's killing at the Iranian embassy in Beirut.

In Iraq, thousands gathered in Baghdad to pay respects to Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Iraqi Shiite militia Popular Mobilization Forces.

In the early hours of Friday, Soleimani and al-Muhandis, along with 10 others, were killed by a US drone attack near the Baghdad International Airport. US President Donald Trump said Washington took preemptive action against Soleimani to "stop a war." Iranian leadership, however, vowed to take revenge for Soleimani's assassination.