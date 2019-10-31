Body of missing British tourist found off Cambodia coast: police

The body of 21-year-old British tourist Amelia Bambridge was found floating in the sea more than a week after she went missing from a Cambodian island, police told AFP on Thursday

Phnom Penh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The body of 21-year-old British tourist Amelia Bambridge was found floating in the sea more than a week after she went missing from a Cambodian island, police told AFP on Thursday.

"We found the body of the missing British woman," said Chuon Narin,police chief of Preah Sihanouk province.