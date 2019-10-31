UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Body Of Missing British Tourist Found Off Cambodia Coast: Police

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 05:00 PM

Body of missing British tourist found off Cambodia coast: police

The body of 21-year-old British tourist Amelia Bambridge was found floating in the sea more than a week after she went missing from a Cambodian island, police told AFP on Thursday

Phnom Penh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The body of 21-year-old British tourist Amelia Bambridge was found floating in the sea more than a week after she went missing from a Cambodian island, police told AFP on Thursday.

"We found the body of the missing British woman," said Chuon Narin,police chief of Preah Sihanouk province.

Related Topics

Police Women From

Recent Stories

"Women should rape men if they want equality", say ..

1 minute ago

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan's earns 44 mln from travel services' expo ..

6 minutes ago

MPA Ghanwer Ali Khan appointed as Sindh Law Secret ..

6 minutes ago

Governor Balochistan AmanUllah Khan Yasinzai expre ..

6 minutes ago

Chinese VP holds talks with South Africa deputy p ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.