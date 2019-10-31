Body of missing British tourist found off Cambodia coast

(@imziishan)

Phnom Penh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The body of a 21-year-old British tourist was found floating in the sea more than a week after she went missing from a Cambodian island, police told AFP on Thursday.

Amelia Bambridge was discovered in waters near the Thai border, said Chuon Narin, police chief of Preah Sihanouk province.

"We found the body of the missing British woman," Narin said, adding it would be taken to nearby Sihanoukville.

He did not speculate what happened to her after she disappeared from a beach party on the island of Koh Rong on October 24, but earlier this week said she may have drowned.

Brother Harry Bambridge confirmed in a Facebook post that he had identified the body.

"It's my little sister Amelia," he wrote.