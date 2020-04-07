UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Body Of Missing Kennedy Family Member Found

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 01:24 PM

Body of missing Kennedy family member found

The body of John F Kennedy's grand-niece who disappeared during a canoe trip with her young son was recovered Monday, US media reported

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The body of John F Kennedy's grand-niece who disappeared during a canoe trip with her young son was recovered Monday, US media reported.

Maeve Kennedy McKean, 40, and her eight-year-old son Gideon went missing Thursday while canoeing in the vast Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.

The search for Gideon will resume Tuesday, the Washington Post reported, citing Maryland Natural Resources Police.

The family said Saturday that mother and son were presumed dead.

It is the latest chapter of heartbreak for the Kennedy political dynasty that has suffered multiple tragedies since President Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas in 1963.

McKean's body was found more than two miles from the waterfront home of her mother, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, where the family had been staying to isolate themselves during the coronavirus outbreak, the Post said.

She and Gideon had gone to retrieve a ball that had fallen into the water, it said, citing relatives and police.

They appeared to have been swept away in strong currents and winds.

A search team using aviation and underwater imaging sonar technology located her body.

Kennedy Townsend, 68, is a former Maryland lieutenant governor, and the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy, the onetime US attorney general in his brother's administration.

RFK was himself slain in 1968 as he campaigned for president five years after his brother's death.

Related Topics

Dead Police Technology Governor Water Washington Young Dallas Post Family Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Medical equipment dispatched to protesting doctors ..

51 seconds ago

Nearly equal split between respondents of a global ..

18 minutes ago

OIC Usesall its Potentials to Ensure Cooperation i ..

22 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed rules out differences in ranks of P ..

25 minutes ago

LG Electronics delivers Q1 earnings surprise, viru ..

17 minutes ago

Lord Qurban urges UN, P5 members to help stop Indi ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.