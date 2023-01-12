UrduPoint.com

Body Of One Of Two Missing UK Citizens Found In Soledar - Wagner Chief's Press Service

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) A request to find two missing UK citizens in Soledar was received by the Ask Wagner hotline on January 8, the body of one of them was found with documents on both, the press service of the head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, reported on Wednesday.

"On January 8, the Ask Wagner hotline received a request to find two British citizens who went missing on January 6 in Soledar ” Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry. Today, the body of one of them was found, documents for both Britons were found with him," the statement says.

On Monday, the National Police of Ukraine informed that two UK citizens, Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Perry, had gone missing near Soledar. According to media reports, the Britons have not been found since Friday. The UK Foreign Office said they were providing support to the families of the missing. According to UK media, the missing were volunteers who were involved in evacuation and humanitarian assistance in Donbas.



More Stories From World

