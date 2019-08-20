(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The body of the pilot of the Azerbaijani Air Force's MiG-29 fighter that crashed in late July has been found, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The pilot's body has been found," the ministry said.

The fighter went off radars during a training flight on July 24. Its fragments and flight data recorder have been found in the Caspian Sea. The Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan has launched a criminal case over the crash.