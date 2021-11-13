UrduPoint.com

Body Of Syrian National Found In Poland Near Belarusian Border - Polish Police

A body of a Syrian national was found in Poland near the border with Belarus, the Polish police said

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) A body of a Syrian national was found in Poland near the border with Belarus, the Polish police said.

"A body of a young man of Syrian nationality was found yesterday in the woods near Wolka Terechowska, not far from the border," the Polish police said on Twitter.

