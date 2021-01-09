Body of Woman Discovered at Avalanche Site in Siberia - Russian Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) The body of a woman was discovered at the avalanche site in the Siberian city of Norilsk, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier reports said that on Friday at about 17:30 GMT, in the area of a mountain skiing complex in Norilsk, an avalanche came down burying several small houses with people in snow.

The ministry's regional department said a teenager in serious condition had been found under the snow, and there could be more people under the avalanche.

"A woman was found (with no vital signs), search and rescue operations continue," the ministry said.