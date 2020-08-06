UrduPoint.com
BoE Sees Less Severe UK Downturn

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 06:38 PM

BoE sees less severe UK downturn

Britain's economic downturn fuelled by the coronavirus pandemic will be less severe than thought -- but the nation's surge in unemployment will delay any recovery, the Bank of England forecast Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ):Britain's economic downturn fuelled by the coronavirus pandemic will be less severe than thought -- but the nation's surge in unemployment will delay any recovery, the Bank of England forecast Thursday.

The pound rallied on the update, which included news that the BoE held its main interest rate at a record-low 0.1 percent.

The BoE added that its cash stimulus programme used to prop up the economy before and during the coronavirus pandemic would remain at �745 billion ($967 billion, 813 billion euros).

The amount includes �300 billion added to its so-called quantitative easing programme since March when COVID-19 prompted a UK lockdown.

The economy was now expected to contract by 9.5 percent this year, the BoE said, altering its prior guidance of a 14-percent contraction.

"Nonetheless, the recovery in demand takes time as health concerns drag on activity," the BoE said in minutes of its latest regular meeting that took place Tuesday.

"GDP is not projected to exceed its level in 2019 Q4 until the end of 2021, in part reflecting persistently weaker supply capacity," it added.

The BoE estimated that UK gross domestic product would rebound in 2021 by nine percent, but down on an earlier forecast for output growth of 15 percent.

