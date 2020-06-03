UrduPoint.com
BoE Tells Banks To Prepare For No-deal Brexit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Wed 03rd June 2020 | 04:49 PM

BoE tells banks to prepare for no-deal Brexit

The Bank of England on Wednesday urged Britain's retail lenders to prepare for the potential failure of EU-UK negotiations on agreeing a post-Brexit trade deal

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ):The Bank of England on Wednesday urged Britain's retail lenders to prepare for the potential failure of EU-UK negotiations on agreeing a post-Brexit trade deal.

"The possibility that negotiations between the UK and EU over a future trading relationship might not conclude in a deal is one of a number of outcomes that UK banks need to prepare for over the coming months," the BoE said in a statement.

