BoE to 'take all necessary steps' over virus

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):The Bank of England will "take all necessary steps" to support the UK economy from coronavirus fallout, governor Mark Carney said Tuesday, as G7 finance ministers readied a coordinated response.

Carney's comments come as global stock markets experience heightened volatility, with the deadly Covid-19 having killed more than 3,100 people and infected over 90,000.

"The Bank of England's role is to help UK businesses and households manage through an economic shock that could prove large but will ultimately be temporary," Carney told a panel of British lawmakers, two weeks before he steps down as BoE chief.