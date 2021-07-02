UrduPoint.com
Boeing 737 Cargo Jet Makes Emergency Landing Off Honolulu, Crew Safe: FAA

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 08:29 PM

A Boeing 737 cargo aircraft with two crew on board was forced to make an emergency landing on water off Honolulu early Friday after the pilots reported engine trouble, the Federal Aviation Administration said

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :A Boeing 737 cargo aircraft with two crew on board was forced to make an emergency landing on water off Honolulu early Friday after the pilots reported engine trouble, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Transair Flight 810 was "attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water" at about 2:30 am local time, an FAA spokeswoman said in a statement.

"According to preliminary information, the US Coast Guard rescued both crew members. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate," the statement said.

