Boeing 737 Cargo Plane Goes Down in Waters Off Honolulu, 2 Pilots Rescued - FAA to Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) A cargo version of 737 Boeing cargo aircraft was forced to go down in the waters near Honolulu, Hawaii after an engine problem occurred after take-off, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported on Friday.

The pilots attempted to return to the airport of departure in Honolulu but had to conduct an emergency landing in the water, according to the agency. Local Coast Guard rescued both pilots, it added.