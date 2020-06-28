Boeing 737 MAX Certification Flight Tests to Get Underway on Monday - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) The Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which has been grounded for 15 months after two deadly crashes, will take to the skies on Monday as regulators will begin test flights as part of the process to certify the jet, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reports on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

The tests will be conducted by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), in conjunction with Boeing, the newspaper reports. Regulators will reportedly conduct three days of tests on the aircraft, although further checks will be required before the airliner receives the required certification to return to passenger service.

Boeing 737 MAX jets were grounded in the US and many countries across the world following two deadly crashes in the space of five months.

In March 2019, an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crashed, killing all 157 people on board. A further 189 people died after a 737 MAX jet belonging to Indonesia's Lion Air crashed in October 2018.

The Joint Authorities Technical Review, which was commissioned by the FAA, concluded this past October that there were major shortcomings during the initial certification process of the jet. In particular, investigators found that the MCAS anti-stall system, which is believed to be a major cause of the two crashes, was not evaluated fully.

A total of 387 Boeing 737 MAX jets had been delivered at the time the aircraft was grounded by regulators.