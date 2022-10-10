Boeing 737 MAX Lands in China First Time in Almost 4 Years - Aviation Data Service

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft carried out its first commercial flight to China on Monday after almost four-year pause following two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019, according to Chinese aviation data service VariFlight.

One Boeing 737 MAX passenger plane crashed in Indonesia in October 2018 and another one in Ethiopia in March 2019. A combined total of 346 people were killed in the accidents, which led to a worldwide ban of 737 MAX aircraft. Boeing has admitted that in both cases, there were malfunctions in the maneuverability enhancement systems of the planes.

According to VariFlight, a Boeing 737 MAX belonging to MIAT Mongolian Airlines took off from the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar on Monday and landed in the Chinese city of Guangzhou at 8:19 a.

m. local time (00:19 GMT) later the same day.

The return of the Boeing 737 MAX to the Chinese sky marked a key step for Boeing in restoring the balance broken by the Boeing 737 MAX ban and the COVID-19 epidemic, Chinese financial newspaper Caixin Global reported.

In 2019, the Chinese aviation authorities called three main conditions for granting flight authorization to the Boeing 737 MAX in the country. The company is required to obtain airworthiness certificate for all design changes to the aircraft and provide accurate findings of the investigation into the deadly crashes, in addition to the pilots undergoing rigorous training.