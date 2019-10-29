UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing 737 MAX To Be One Of 'Safest Airplanes Ever To Fly' After Software Improvement- CEO

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 02:22 PM

Boeing President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg pledges that the 737 MAX will be one of the safest airplanes to fly now that software improvements have been made, according to his address script for the US Congress published on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Boeing President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg pledges that the 737 MAX will be one of the safest airplanes to fly now that software improvements have been made, according to his address script for the US Congress published on Tuesday.

Muilenburg is expected to speak before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday regarding the changes Boeing has introduced to the flight control software after two deadly accidents involving the 737 MAX occurred.

"We have brought the very best of Boeing to this effort. We've dedicated all resources necessary to ensure that the improvements to the 737 MAX are comprehensive and thoroughly tested. When the 737 MAX returns to service, it will be one of the safest airplanes ever to fly," the Boeing CEO said.

The company claimed it had spent over 100,000 engineering and test hours on the 737 MAX improvement, flown more than 814 test flights with the updated software and conducted numerous simulator sessions.

In October 2018, a Boeing 737 MAX plane operated by the�Lion Air carrier plunged into the sea in Indonesia, and half a year later, another aircraft of the same model crashed in Ethiopia. The two tragedies killed a total of 346 people. The investigation revealed that potential errors in the functioning of the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System� could have caused the crashes.

In the wake of the two deadly accidents, aviation authorities and carriers around the world either grounded all 737 MAX series aircraft, or closed their airspace to them. The US Federal Aviation Administration introduced a ban on this model. �

