Boeing 737 Plane Found To Have Missing Panel After Landing In Southern Oregon

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2024 | 02:30 PM

SAN FRANCISCO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) A Boeing 737-800 plane flying from San Francisco was found to have a missing panel after landing safely at its scheduled destination in southern Oregon, said the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday.

The plane of United Airlines, a Flight 433, "landed safely at Medford Airport in Oregon around 11:30 a.m. local time (1930 GMT) on Friday, March 15. A post landing airline inspection revealed a missing panel," the FAA, Boeing's Primary regulator, said in a statement.

"The FAA will investigate," it added.

Boeing has encountered many quality and safety concerns for years with its aircraft, resulting in an extended grounding of certain planes and delivery suspensions.

