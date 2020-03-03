Boeing 737 Safely Returns to Moscow After Flaps Malfunction Sensor Goes Off

A passenger Boeing 737 aircraft belonging to Russia's Aeroflot carrier safely landed on Tuesday at Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport after its trailing-edge flaps malfunction sensor went off, a spokesperson for emergency services told Sputnik

The Zurich-bound aircraft landed at 10:50 a.m. (07:50 GMT). A total of 76 people, including six crew members, were on board.

Aeroflot's press service later confirmed that its plane had returned to Sheremetyevo over technical reasons and landed without issue. The departure has been rescheduled for 12:45 p.m., to ensure sufficient time to replace the aircraft.