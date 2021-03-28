MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) A Boeing 737-800 passenger plane, which departed from Moscow, made a successful emergency landing in the city of Krasnodar in the south of Russia, emergency services told Sputnik.

The airport has confirmed the successful landing.

Sputnik learned earlier in the day that the plane was having flap issues.

"Krasnodar's airport is expecting Boeing 738, an Aeroflot flight inbound from Sheremetyevo [airport], to make emergency landing because of flap issues," a representative of the emergency services told Sputnik, adding that there were 149 people onboard the plane.