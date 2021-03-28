(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) A Boeing 737 passenger plane, which departed from Moscow, is about to make an emergency landing in the city of Krasnodar in the south of Russia, emergency services told Sputnik.

"Krasnodar's airport is expecting Boeing 737, an Aeroflot flight inbound from Sheremetyevo [airport], to make emergency landing because of flap issues," a representative of the emergency services told Sputnik, adding that there were 149 people onboard the plane.