UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing 738 Set To Make Emergency Landing In Russia's Krasnodar Over Flap Issue - Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 08:20 PM

Boeing 738 Set to Make Emergency Landing in Russia's Krasnodar Over Flap Issue - Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) A Boeing 737 passenger plane, which departed from Moscow, is about to make an emergency landing in the city of Krasnodar in the south of Russia, emergency services told Sputnik.

"Krasnodar's airport is expecting Boeing 737, an Aeroflot flight inbound from Sheremetyevo [airport], to make emergency landing because of flap issues," a representative of the emergency services told Sputnik, adding that there were 149 people onboard the plane.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Krasnodar From Airport

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on organising family b ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 4,767 new coronavirus cases, 57 d ..

2 hours ago

3rd Fazza-Dubai Para Badminton International Champ ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah, Singapore discuss promoting collaboration

3 hours ago

RAK Ruler receives Iraqi official

4 hours ago

‏UAE announces 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 2,243 r ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.