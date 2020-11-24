UrduPoint.com
Boeing 747 Blaze Put Out, Emergency Situation At Castellon Airport Over - Aerocas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 02:30 AM

Boeing 747 Blaze Put Out, Emergency Situation at Castellon Airport Over - Aerocas

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Firefighters have extinguished the fire that broke out on a British Airways (BA) Boeing 747 plane at the Castellon Airport (Aerocas) in Spain, the airport announced.

"The CEO of Aerocas, @BlancaMarinF, stressed that the rapid extinction of the fire declared today confirms the effectiveness of the airport emergency plan and the good coordination with other organizations," the airport said on its Twitter page on Monday evening.

In another tweet, the airport said that the emergency situation that had been enforced at the airport amid the fire had ended and that there were no injuries.

According to Aerocas, the unused Boeing 747 aircraft parked at the Castellon Airport was waiting to be scrapped when a fire broke out in its front part on Tuesday. There were no passengers inside the plane.

