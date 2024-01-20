Open Menu

Boeing 747 Cargo Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Miami

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Boeing 747 cargo plane makes emergency landing in Miami

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) An Atlas Air Boeing 747 cargo plane made an emergency return to Miami International Airport following an engine problem shortly after takeoff, the airline said -- prompting another investigation into the aviation giant.

The plane, which was headed to Puerto Rico, landed safely late Thursday "after experiencing an engine malfunction soon after departure," an Atlas Air spokesperson told AFP in a statement. No injuries were reported.

"The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA," the spokesperson said, adding that the airline would investigate the cause of the incident.

A post-flight inspection revealed a softball-size hole above the second engine, said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in a notice.

The National Transportation Safety board told AFP that it has opened an investigation into the case.

Boeing said in a separate statement that it is supporting its customers and will aid with the NTSB review.

The plane uses four engines made by GE Aerospace, which is also providing technical assistance as investigations proceed.

Atlas Air, which started operations in 1992, said on its website that it runs the world's biggest fleet of Boeing 747 freighter aircraft.

- Heightened scrutiny -

US aviation giant Boeing is under intense global scrutiny over its 737 MAX 9 jet, following a scare on an Alaska Airlines plane this month when a panel came off mid-flight and forced an emergency landing.

There were no fatalities or serious injuries in that case either, but US regulators grounded 171 MAX 9 planes with the same configuration as the jet involved in the incident.

Boeing shares took a hit earlier in the month, with the FAA launching a safety probe into the January 5 Alaska Airlines incident too.

The FAA said this week that its probe would extend to Boeing's manufacturing practices and production lines.

This was the first major in-flight safety issue on a Boeing plane since two fatal 737 MAX crashes, one in 2018 and one in 2019, led to a nearly two-year grounding of the aircraft.

Several incidents involving Boeing planes have since garnered attention, with an All Nippon Airways flight reportedly having to turn back on Saturday after a crack was found on the cockpit window of the Boeing 737-800.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was forced to delay his return from Switzerland due to what a US official called a "critical failure" of his airplane, also a Boeing.

A separate plane was sent to retrieve Blinken, with aides returning to Washington by commercial flight.

While US air safety regulators have completed inspections on 40 grounded 737 MAX planes, they have not specified when the aircraft would be cleared to return to service.

Related Topics

World Washington Same Miami Switzerland January 2018 2019 All From Airport

Recent Stories

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth roun ..

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20

7 hours ago
 PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpire ..

PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires

7 hours ago
 Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal ..

Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz

8 hours ago
 China's economic resilience in 2023

China's economic resilience in 2023

9 hours ago
 NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and ..

NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions

9 hours ago
 Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Is ..

Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..

9 hours ago
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before S ..

Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial

10 hours ago
 Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating t ..

Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM

10 hours ago
 Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasse ..

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..

10 hours ago
 vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

10 hours ago
 Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone ..

Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024

11 hours ago
 UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & res ..

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully

12 hours ago

More Stories From World