Boeing 757 Makes Emergency Landing In China Due To Technical Issues - Russian Officials

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 12:10 PM

Boeing 757 Makes Emergency Landing in China Due to Technical Issues - Russian Officials

An Azur Air Boeing 757-200 departing the Russian city of Tomsk for Vietnam made an emergency landing in China's Xian Xianyang International Airport after a sensor indicating a technical malfunction went off, the West-Siberian transport prosecution office said

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) An Azur Air Boeing 757-200 departing the Russian city of Tomsk for Vietnam made an emergency landing in China's Xian Xianyang International Airport after a sensor indicating a technical malfunction went off, the West-Siberian transport prosecution office said.

"At 5:15 [local time, 22:15 GMT] on November 6, a Boeing 757-200 airplane, flying from Tomsk to Phu Quoc, made an emergency landing in China's Xian Xianyang International Airport as one of the sensors for a technical malfunction was triggered. There were 241 passengers and seven crew members aboard the plane," the statement said.

The transport prosecution office in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk checks the execution of security laws and monitors whether passengers' rights are respected.

