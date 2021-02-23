UrduPoint.com
Boeing 757 Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Salt Lake City After Engine Issues - Delta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 08:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) A Boeing 757 aircraft had to make an emergency landing at Salt Lake City International Airport because of engine issues, Delta official Chelsea Gorman said in a statement

"DL2123 en route to Seattle from Atlanta diverted to Salt Lake City out of an abundance of caution following an indicator warning of a possible problem with one of its engines. The flight landed safely without incident and taxied to the gate without assistance," Gorman said on Monday, as quoted by KSL tv.

According to US media reports, there were 128 people on board the aircraft.

US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Steve Dickson announced on Sunday that the FAA would be carrying out thorough inspections of Boeing 777 planes after one of such aircraft suffered engine failure on Saturday, prompting United Airlines to temporarily halt flights involving planes powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000 series engines.

Boeing later recommended that airlines temporarily remove the 777 model of aircraft with the specific engine model from service.

A Boeing 777 plane (United Airlines Flight 328) with over 230 people on board, bound from Denver to Honolulu, suffered engine failure and had to turn back on Saturday. It landed safely and nobody was injured but debris from the jet's engine fell on the Denver suburb of Broomfield. No injuries were reported on the ground.

