Boeing 777 Makes Emergency Landing in Sheremetyevo Airport Due to Engine Trouble- Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) A Boeing 777 airplane on Wednesday made an emergency landing in Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport due to technical problems with one of its engines, a representative of Russian emergency services told Sputnik.

"A Boeing 777, flight No.

7571 from Moscow to Punta Cana [Dominican Republic] landed safely at the Sheremetyevo Airport," the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, the oil pressure sensor in one of the engines went off shortly after takeoff. According to preliminary data, 488 people were on board the aircraft.

The representative of emergency services noted that the plane landed safely.