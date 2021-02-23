Boeing 777: US has been weighing tougher rules on engine inspections: regulator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US regulators had been weighing stricter inspection rules prior to the weekend incident involving engine failure on a Boeing 777 in Denver, the Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :US regulators had been weighing stricter inspection rules prior to the weekend incident involving engine failure on a Boeing 777 in Denver, the Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday.

The FAA reviewed inspection records and maintenance history after a Japan Airlines fan blade incident on December 4, 2020 "to determine the cause of the fracture and was evaluating whether to adjust blade inspections," an FAA spokesman said Tuesday. The Japan flight landed without injury.

On Saturday, a United Airlines Boeing 777 plane quickly returned to Denver after liftoff due to engine failure. No one was injured in the Denver incident.