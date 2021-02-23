UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing 777: US Has Been Weighing Tougher Rules On Engine Inspections: Regulator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 08:20 PM

Boeing 777: US has been weighing tougher rules on engine inspections: regulator

US regulators had been weighing stricter inspection rules prior to the weekend incident involving engine failure on a Boeing 777 in Denver, the Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :US regulators had been weighing stricter inspection rules prior to the weekend incident involving engine failure on a Boeing 777 in Denver, the Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday.

The FAA reviewed inspection records and maintenance history after a Japan Airlines fan blade incident on December 4, 2020 "to determine the cause of the fracture and was evaluating whether to adjust blade inspections," an FAA spokesman said Tuesday. The Japan flight landed without injury.

On Saturday, a United Airlines Boeing 777 plane quickly returned to Denver after liftoff due to engine failure. No one was injured in the Denver incident.

Related Topics

Injured Denver Japan December 2020

Recent Stories

Students urged to participate in technical courses ..

44 seconds ago

Rally held against demolition of houses during ant ..

47 seconds ago

Fishing, business of China Fish banned for three m ..

49 seconds ago

Traders urges to take action against encroachment

5 minutes ago

KP CM rebuts rumours of differences of PTI MPs wit ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED1 mn to Al Jalila Fo ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.