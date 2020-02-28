Boeing 777 With Cracked Windshield Successfully Lands At Moscow's Vnukovo Airport
Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 02:55 PM
A passenger Boeing 777 aircraft with a cracked windshield made a successful emergency landing at Moscow's Vnukovo airport on Friday, a spokesperson for the emergency services told Sputnik
The Rossiya Airlines plane was en route from Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport to Bangkok.
"The plane safely landed at Vnukovo airport leaving no injuries," the spokesperson said.
There were nearly 200 people on board the aircraft.