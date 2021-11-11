Boeing Admits Liability in 2019 Ethiopian Airlines 737-MAX Crash - Court Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Aerospace manufacturer Boeing has admitted to liability in the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX airplane in March 2019 that killed 157 people, according to court documents filed on Wednesday.

"Boeing agrees and stipulates, for purposes of this case only, that it is liable to the estates, survivors, dependents and beneficiaries of the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 accident for all compensatory damages resulting from the deaths of Plaintiffs' decedents," the court filings said.

The flight, which was departing from the Ethiopian capital city of Addis Ababa when it crashed, killed 157 people onboard. It was the second crash involving Boeing's 737 MAX airplane in a period of five months.