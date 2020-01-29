Boeing again cuts production of 787 Dreamliner plane

Boeing announced Wednesday that it would again cut back production of the 787 Dreamliner, a top-selling plane that has supported revenues during the protracted 737 MAX grounding

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Boeing announced Wednesday that it would again cut back production of the 787 Dreamliner, a top-selling plane that has supported revenues during the protracted 737 MAX grounding.

The aerospace giant plans to cut production to 10 airplanes per month in early 2021 through 2023 based on the "near-term market outlook," Boeing said.

The current plan had been to produce 12 planes per month at that time.

Boeing in October said it was cutting production from 14 per month to 12 per month due to lower orders from China.