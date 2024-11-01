Open Menu

Boeing Again Raises Offer To End Strike, Union To Vote Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 09:56 PM

Boeing again raises offer to end strike, union to vote Monday

US aviation giant Boeing has once again improved the conditions in its contract offer to thousands of striking workers, hoping to put an end to a painful strike that has paralyzed its two main factories for seven weeks

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) US aviation giant Boeing has once again improved the conditions in its contract offer to thousands of striking workers, hoping to put an end to a painful strike that has paralyzed its two main factories for seven weeks.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 751, the union which represents more than 33,000 workers who went on strike on September 13 in the Seattle area, on Thursday endorsed the new offer and set a vote for Monday.

The offer includes a 38 percent wage increase over the four years of the contract and a $12,000 ratification bonus, up from $7,000 in the previous proposal, Boeing said in a separate statement.

"Your union is endorsing and recommending the latest IAM/Boeing contract proposal. It is time for our members to lock in these gains and confidently declare victory," the IAM chapter said.

This was the fourth offer made by Boeing since early September, but the third on which members have been asked to vote.

Members overwhelmingly rejected an offer of a 25 percent raise over four years on September 12. A second offer, which promised a 35 percent pay rise, was rejected by nearly two-thirds of members last week.

The union has consistently asked for a 40 percent salary increase.

"We believe asking members to stay on strike longer wouldn't be right as we have achieved so much success," the union said.

"We encourage all of our employees to learn more about the improved offer and vote on Monday, November 4," Boeing said, noting that the average machinist will make $119,309 by the end of the contract if the offer is accepted, up from $75,608.

The other conditions in the contract remain unchanged, such as an annual bonus, and the company's commitment to build its next plane -- expected in 2025 -- in the Seattle area, where Boeing was founded in July 1916.

Related Topics

Vote Company Seattle July September November All From

Recent Stories

Brick prices in Mirpurkhas set for overhaul as com ..

Brick prices in Mirpurkhas set for overhaul as committee forms

59 seconds ago
 Planning Minister reviews progress on transfer of ..

Planning Minister reviews progress on transfer of Pak-PWD projects

1 minute ago
 Female drug peddler sentenced to 9 years’ impris ..

Female drug peddler sentenced to 9 years’ imprisonment

1 minute ago
 Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO

Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO

1 minute ago
 Senate celebrates Diwali with cake-cutting ceremon ..

Senate celebrates Diwali with cake-cutting ceremony hosted by Acting Chairman

9 minutes ago
 Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan granted bail in October 5 p ..

Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan granted bail in October 5 protest cases

9 minutes ago
Quetta dwellers praise beefed-up cleanliness opera ..

Quetta dwellers praise beefed-up cleanliness operation in Quetta

9 minutes ago
 No Urgency for 27th Amendment: Advisor on Legal Af ..

No Urgency for 27th Amendment: Advisor on Legal Affairs

9 minutes ago
 ECC approves supplementary grants, allows PASSCO t ..

ECC approves supplementary grants, allows PASSCO to allocate wheat

9 minutes ago
 Police arrange training for women self-defence

Police arrange training for women self-defence

2 minutes ago
 DG Archeology visits Ali Mardan's tomb

DG Archeology visits Ali Mardan's tomb

2 minutes ago
 PCFA-KP celebrates 75th National Day of People’s ..

PCFA-KP celebrates 75th National Day of People’s Republic of China

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World