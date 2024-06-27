Boeing aims to lift MAX quality control at Renton factory

Renton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) At its plane factory near Seattle, Boeing has increased employee training, appointed mentors for new recruits, brought back retirees as coaches and stepped up tracking of performance metrics.

It's all part of an effort to strengthen quality control on the 737 MAX, a bestselling airliner that has suffered some high-profile problems.

Boeing this week led a tour for reporters at its manufacturing facility in Renton, Washington to see what the company is doing to rebuild confidence and hear from employees on the front line.

"I am extremely confident that every plane leaving this plant is safe," said Elizabeth Lund, a senior vice president for quality at Boeing.

The manufacturer has been under a microscope by regulators at the Federal Aviation Administration following a near-disastrous Alaska Airlines flight in January when a 737 MAX had to make an emergency landing after a fuselage panel blew out mid-flight.

An FAA audit following the incident pointed to compliance problems in Boeing's processes control, parts handling and storage, one factor in the FAA order limiting MAX output.

The agency plans to closely monitor Boeing's implementation of a safety "roadmap" required by the FAA after the Alaska flight.

Lund described four categories of actions Boeing is taking to address systemic issues: investing in workforce training; simplifying plans and processes; eliminating defects; and elevating safety and quality culture.

"We are getting stronger," she said, adding that fully upgrading the operation will take a few years.

Boeing deployed Bill Riley, a 16-year quality inspector, to Spirit AeroSystems' factory in Kansas where fuselages are built for the 737.

"I went to Spirit to teach them what I know here, and learn from them there," Riley said. "And you do see changes on the fuselages we receive here."

Such "face-to-face" meetings lead to a more seamless operation, he said.